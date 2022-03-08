$200M For Needy Families Not On PATH Programme

Beginning this month, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security is to expand its reach to include needy families who are not in receipt of benefits under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) grants.

Through the Ministry, the Government is partnering with the Jamaica Red Cross, Food For the Poor, Council for Voluntary Social Services, Adventist Relief Association, and several other non-governmental organisations to identify persons in need who are not already on the PATH Programme.

“We are putting $200 million behind that initiative in the month of March to be spent over the next three weeks in response to what is being experienced,” Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke said.

He was addressing the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 8) as he opened the 2022/23 Budget Debate.

Dr. Clarke said qualified families are set to receive a one-off grant of $10,000 to assist in covering their food expenses.

The Minister also informed that in April the Government will continue this intervention with a further $250 million for care packages to the most vulnerable through the Constituency Development Fund – $3 million per Member of Parliament and the balance through the Ministry of Local Government for Municipalities.

“We have made provisions to be in a position to follow up with another $250 million later in the year, depending on how the situation evolves,” Dr. Clarke stated.

He added that as a longer-term measure, the Government will work towards improving Jamaica’s food security.