Education Minister Lauds Founding Chairman of Cedar Grove Academy

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, has lauded founding chairman of the Cedar Grove Academy, Rev. Dr. Wellesley Blair, for his years of “yeoman service” to the institution.

Speaking at an appreciation ceremony for Rev. Blair at the school’s location in Portmore, St. Catherine on Thursday (February 4), Minister Williams said that Cedar Grove Academy is a good example of what can happen when an institution has strong leadership.

She said that in addition to excellence in the academics, the general deportment of students is immaculate and they take great pride in their school and demonstrate a strong sense of self.

“This model should be an example to other institutions, where school is not just about the books but also where you learn life lessons to be better people. Many parents have made this institution a school of choice in its short years of existence, and I commend you, Rev. Blair, for never compromising and guiding every decision in the interest of your students,” the Minister said.

She noted that while the chairman had to be “firm and resolute” in charting the way forward, he has remained an outstanding proponent of treating persons with respect, which has allowed the members of the school family to hold him in high esteem.

State Minister for Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, in his address at the function, said that Cedar Grove Academy has proven to be a “centre of excellence”.

The Member of Parliament for East Central St. Catherine said it was a pleasure serving on the school board with Rev. Blair and “hearing his sense of vision and foresight. I thank you for your guidance and for the lessons you have imparted upon us”.

Rev. Blair, in his response, said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve his fellowman.

“God gave us a fantastic board. These members worked tirelessly to see to it that the school would come to what God would have it to be. I have no doubt that we would have been successful. I love Cedar Grove Academy. This school shall go on to victory,” he said.

Other tributes came from the school board, the past-student body and other members of the school community, Rev. Blair’s family, as well as the New Testament Church of God.

Cedar Grove Academy opened its doors to students in 2013, through a partnership involving the Ministry of Education and the New Testament Church of God.