COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Friday, February 5, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|328
|16,841
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|139
|7,556
|Females
|189
|9,282
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 99 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|15
|953
|Hanover
|21
|405
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|70
|4,849
|Manchester
|49
|1,067
|Portland
|2
|398
|St. Ann
|5
|1,086
|St. Catherine
|43
|3,342
|St. Elizabeth
|24
|575
|St. James
|53
|1,765
|St. Mary
|10
|482
|St. Thomas
|10
|596
|Trelawny
|23
|510
|Westmoreland
|3
|813
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|2,089
|173,919
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|5
|–
|Results Positive
|328
|16,841
|Results Negative
|1,761
|157,066
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|357
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|66
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|36
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|51
|12,225
|Active Cases
|4,074
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,538
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|130
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|17
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|19
|Home
|3,921
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|7
|645
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,039
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,781
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|321
|13,140
