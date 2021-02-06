JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Friday, February 5, 2021

Coronavirus
February 6, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 328 16,841
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 139 7,556
Females 189 9,282
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year  to 99 years 1 day to 104 years
 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 15 953
Hanover 21 405
Kingston & St. Andrew 70 4,849
Manchester 49 1,067
Portland 2 398
St. Ann 5 1,086
St. Catherine 43 3,342
St. Elizabeth 24 575
St. James 53 1,765
St. Mary 10 482
St. Thomas 10 596
Trelawny 23 510
Westmoreland 3 813
COVID-19 TESTING
Samples Tested 2,089 173,919
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 5
Results Positive  328 16,841
Results Negative 1,761 157,066
Results Pending 0 12
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 0 357
Coincidental Deaths 0 66
Deaths under investigation 1 36
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 51 12,225
Active Cases  4,074
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 10
Number in Home Quarantine 18,538
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 130
Patients Moderately Ill 21
Patients Critically Ill 17
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 19
Home 3,921
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 7 645
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,039
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,781
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 321 13,140
