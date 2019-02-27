Edna Manley College Says Greater Research Needed on the Arts

Story Highlights Vice Principal for Academic Affairs at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA), Dr. Trudy Ann Barrett, has highlighted the need for greater research on and documentation of the Jamaican arts.

“There is a paucity of research. There is not enough data, which we can readily access,” she said.

Dr. Barrett, who was addressing a JIS ThinkTank on Wednesday (February 26), said that the EMCVPA has a role to play in preserving cultural narratives.

Vice Principal for Academic Affairs at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA), Dr. Trudy Ann Barrett, has highlighted the need for greater research on and documentation of the Jamaican arts.

“There is a paucity of research. There is not enough data, which we can readily access,” she said.

Dr. Barrett, who was addressing a JIS ThinkTank on Wednesday (February 26), said that the EMCVPA has a role to play in preserving cultural narratives.

“We have a role in helping to properly document the arts, so that others can have a model from which they refer,” she said.

Director of Studies at the EMCVPA’s School of Arts Management, Dr. Anthea Octave, in her remarks, emphasised the need for Jamaicans “to begin to write about ourselves”.

She said that no one can “explain the Jamaican culture better than Jamaicans”.

“We have a history of persons from the outside coming in to write about us…to speak about our culture, to speak about our art”.

“No one else can explain it better than us. They can come in, they can look at it, and they can assume and interpret it, but no one else can write about us,” Dr. Octave added.