Edna Manley College Offering a Range of Short Courses

The Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) through its School of Continuing Education and Allied Programmes, offers a plethora of short courses to persons who are not interested in pursuing a degree.
These courses may be used to upskill, change careers or just to explore other areas of interest.
With a tagline ‘Creative Education, Flexible Access’ the EMCVPA is creating learning opportunities for everyone.
Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Director of the School of Continuing Education and Allied Programmes, Leighton Jones, said that these short courses are offered to adults and children alike right throughout the semesters.
They include photography, dance, animation, ceramics, drawing and painting, metal jewellery making, computer graphics, stage management, and costume design.
Individuals may also pursue studies in set design, stage management, arts management, project management, the legal framework in business, and many more.
The length of these courses ranges from 10 weeks to two years and are facilitated on weekdays and Saturdays (day and evening classes).
In addition, students from across the region preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) can pursue art courses online.
The EMCVPA has also designed a Corporate Arts Support Programme, through which businesses can give students the opportunity to earn while they learn.
“Our students can produce, organise and execute events, provide entertainment – whatever support is needed, come to the Edna Manley College,” Mr. Jones urged.
The EMCVPA launched its Diaspora Connect series in February this year during Reggae Month.
Mr. Jones told JIS News that the series “gives children living in the diaspora an opportunity to be exposed to the Jamaican culture (language and dance) through our arts programmes”.
The EMCVPA is the sole tertiary institution in the English-speaking Caribbean offering specialised training in an array of programmes in the visual and performing arts.
For further information on registration and fees, persons may contact the EMCVPA at sceap@emc.edu.jm or call 876-619-3362.