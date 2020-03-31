ECC Assists Parents And Caregivers

“The Commission has developed daily activity plans for children along with parenting tips, which have been placed on the ECC’s website in the newly created COVID Corner. Videos have also been recorded of team members reading children’s stories, which are shared on ECC’s social media platforms – Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and on the 1st 1000 Days Application,” Executive Director of the ECC, Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes, told JIS News.

Additionally, the Commission will also utilise its email database to provide updates on COVID-19 from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; Ministry of Health and Wellness, and updates from the ECC to early-childhood practitioners (ECPs).

She pointed out that the ECC’s resource centres islandwide have been closed as a precautionary measure to protect team members and practitioners. However, ECPs are able to contact Inspectors and Development Officers, who are working from home. As their contact numbers have been made available.

Mrs. DeGrasse-Deslandes is encouraging stakeholders in the early childhood development sector to observe the precautionary measures outlined by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“Keep informed based on updates from the authorities, practise social distancing and proper sanitation. As the nation braces for the continued impact of COVID-19, please try to remain safe. The Commission continues to manage the EC sector as we get through this crisis together,” she said.

The Early Childhood Commission’s Head Office, located at Shops 44-49 Kingston Mall, downtown Kingston, remains open and can also be reached via telephone at 876-618-2769 or email communications@ecc.gov.jm.