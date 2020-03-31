SCHJ To Implement Electronic Management System

Story Highlights The Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings Limited (SCJH) plans to complete development of and implement an Electronic Land Management System.

This is contained in the 2020/21 Public Bodies’ Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

According to the document, the system is expected to provide real-time and accurate information on landholdings, the method by which they have been utilised or divested, the status of the occupants on the lands and information on land availability.

In addition, the electronic system, which should result in more efficient management of lease agreements, will also facilitate online applications for leases and provide a portal for applicants to obtain updates on their respective applications.

The SCHJ will also continue and improve on the community regularisation programme and housing development for the benefit of displaced sugar workers and their dependents.

Some 30 communities have been identified and five are targeted for regularisation in Phase one, namely, Lionel Town in Clarendon, on 20 acres; Clifton in St. Catherine, 35 acres; Blackheath, Hertford and Morass Lane in Westmoreland, 261 acres; Carey Park in Trelawny, 75 acres; and Hampden Lands in Trelawny, 75 acres.

The process has also started in Clifton and the Blackheath, Hertford Morass Lane communities. Additionally, via joint venture agreements with private developers and the National Housing Trust, several housing solutions will be made available for purchase at below market value.

Meanwhile, the SCHJ will also administer land availability to support the Government’s broad policy in respect of programmes such as new industries (cannabis and hemp, bamboo) and special demographic initiatives, including Youth in Agriculture.

The agency will also continue the sale of lands in the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan (GBLMP) area through public advertising. The GBLMP seeks to ensure a systematic, sustainable and orderly development of the lands in the Bernard Lodge area.