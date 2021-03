Early Market Closure – JSE

Please be advised that the trading hours for the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s markets for Friday, March 26 and Thursday, April 1, 2021, will be:

✓ Market Open – 9:30 a.m.

✓ Market Close – 11:30 a.m.

The change for these two days is to facilitate the 12:00 Noon business closure in keeping with the Government of Jamaica’s directive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JSE apologizes for any inconvenience these early closures may cause as we continue to serve you during this difficult time.