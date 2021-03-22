COVID-19 Vaccinations Commence For The Elderly

Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for persons, 75 years and older, are slated to commence today (March 22) at designated locations for individuals who have been scheduled for the procedure.

Speaking during a digital briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Media Centre on Sunday (March 21), Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said persons registering to be vaccinated must take a Government-issued identification (ID) or a letter from a Justice of the Peace (JP) verifying their age.

He informed that the database of the National Health Fund (NHF) will also be utilised to identify persons, 75 years and older, who have health issues, to make the process work efficiently, adding that they will be contacted by phone.

Dr. Tufton advised that persons must make an appointment before visiting a vaccination site, “and turn up when you are given [one]”.

The Minister said persons wishing to be vaccinated may register by calling 888-663-5683 or visit www.moh.gov.jm.

“Persons who have been registered by their health providers or through senior citizen’s groups, don’t need to be redo the registration,” he further informed.

Dr. Tufton said vaccinations will continue for priority groups, such as healthcare workers, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), government officials who are 60 years and older, and other persons.

He reported that as of March 20, more than 24,000 persons have taken the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. Tufton said while the Government continues to source other vaccines, only those approved by the World Health Organization, the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Union (EU) system will be accepted in Jamaica.