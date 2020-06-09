Early Encashment Of Pension Vouchers Continues

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that they will be able to encash as of Monday June 8, all pension vouchers with payable dates of June 2020.

The early encashment will only be available at the post offices. The National Commercial Bank (NCB) will only cash pension vouchers on or after the date payable.

Director of National Insurance at the Ministry, Portia Magnus, told JIS News that the early encashment of vouchers initiative continues to be a part of the effort to ensure that pensioners have access to their benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.

Pensioners are also being encouraged to sign up with the NIS’s Direct Deposit system. This allows for NIS pensions to be deposited directly to their bank accounts.

The Direct Deposit Information Form is available at the Ministry’s parish offices. The form may also be downloaded from the Ministry’s website, mlss.gov.jm.