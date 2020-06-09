Authorised Electronic Retail Payment Service Providers

Bank of Jamaica is aware of electronic retail payment services being offered to the public by unauthorized providers. Electronic retail payment services are those relating to the use of an electronic retail payment instrument, such as a prepaid card or mobile wallet.

The public is hereby advised that Bank of Jamaica to date, has authorized only three (3) Payment Service Providers, to offer electronic retail payment services to the public.

The entities currently authorized to provide the services are:

1. Sagicor Bank (My Cash);

2. National Commercial Bank (Quisk); and

3. Alliance Financial Services Limited (EPay)

Persons are advised not to conduct business with unauthorized entities seeking to offer these services, as these entities are not authorized by the Central Bank. In addition, transactions of this nature, in the absence of regulatory oversight, could negatively impact the safety and integrity of the National Payment System.

Please visit the Bank’s website for a listing of the authorized electronic retail payment providers and authorized agent locations by clicking on the link below.

http://www.boj.org.jm/financial_sys/electronic_retail_payment_service_providers.php.