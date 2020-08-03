E-Learning Jamaica Commends Postal Service For Tablet Distribution

Chief Executive Officer of e-Learning Jamaica (eLJam), Keith Smith, is commending Jamaica Post, for the efficient delivery of thousands of tablets to teachers under the Government’s Tablet for Teachers Programme.

“Jamaica Post was contracted to aid us in delivering 25,000 tablets to teachers. They have so far done an excellent job and we look forward to this continued level of efficiency as we wrap up distribution,” he told JIS News.

He explained that through the collaboration, eLJam and Jamaica Post hand over the devices to school principals, who then distribute them to the teachers.

“These tablets are for the teachers’ personal use and can be used to support in class and online learning,” Mr. Smith said.

He told JIS News that tablets have already been handed over to institutions in Kingston, St. Andrew, Portland, Westmoreland, St. Thomas, St. Catherine and Trelawny.

“We are hopeful that we can wrap up distribution by the end of August and begin the distribution of 40,000 tablets for students come September,” he shared.

The Tablets for Teachers programme involves collaboration among the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology; Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; eLJam; and the JTA.

The programme falls under an agreement between the Government and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) signed in May 2018.

An agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, eLJam is tasked with providing expertise in the management and implementation of innovative technology projects that support the improvement of national learning outcomes while bolstering Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions.