DRF Offering Basic Mediation Training For Attorneys

The Dispute Resolution Foundation (DRF) is facilitating a customised basic mediation training course for Attorneys-at-Law.

This is in keeping with the Foundation’s mandate to produce quality Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) practitioners, in efforts to engender peace across the society.

Manager for Youth Services and Administration at the DRF, Cherrol Taylor, told JIS News that several attorneys expressed an interest in learning about mediation and expanding their knowledge on the subject.

“Based on our experience in mediation training, we have recognised that persons who are trained in advocacy management and whose daily operations require constant decision making and directing, require particular attention,” she said.

Against this background, Mrs. Taylor said the DRF customised the course to focus on areas the attorneys would find helpful, such as probing techniques and negotiating in a mediation setting.

The sessions, now underway, are being hosted virtually through the Jamaica Bar Association (JBA). The remaining sessions are slated for August 24 and 26.

“We are hoping that the course can be considered as on-going training, and so attract points under [the attorneys’] continuing education programme,” Mrs. Taylor said.

She further advised that the Foundation is offering its refreshers course over the summer, targeting trained mediators who are inactive or don’t have sufficient practicum, to ensure their knowledge is “up to date”.

Mrs. Taylor said the DRF remains committed to providing training opportunities for persons in Jamaica, with the aid of expert facilitators.

For further information or to sign up, please contact the DRF at 876-960-6160, via email at drf@drfja.org, or their website – www.drfja.org.