COVID-19 Update for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Coronavirus
August 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 879 62,712
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 509 35,374
Males 370 27,335
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 56 3,192
Hanover 52 1,983
Kingston & St. Andrew 145 16,522
Manchester 121 4,210
Portland 2 1,735
St. Ann 17 4,448
St. Catherine 105 11,610
St. Elizabeth 60 2,726
St. James 109 6,179
St. Mary 13 1,930
St. Thomas 42 2,382
Trelawny 48 2,140
 

Westmoreland

 109 3,655
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 758 102 19 879
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 55,594 3,995 3,123 62,712
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,101 All negatives are included in PCR tests 730 1,831
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 304,311 166,817 471,128
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,859 102 749 2,710
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 359,905 3,995 169,940 533,840
Positivity Rate[1] 43.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 14* 1,402
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 172
Deaths under investigation 2  120
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 66 47,787
 

Active Cases

 13,140  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 3  
Number in Home Quarantine 44,942  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 607  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 125  
Patients Severely 83  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 60  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 8 2,903
Imported 9 1,116
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,040
Under Investigation 862 55,417
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 20-21, 2021)

  • A 57-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 68-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 67-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 68-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 71-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 75-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • An 83-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 72-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 39-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 77-year-old Male from St. Mary
  • A 77-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 82-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 86-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 66-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

