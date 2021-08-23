COVID-19 Update for Sunday, August 22, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 879 62,712 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 509 35,374 Males 370 27,335 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 2 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 56 3,192 Hanover 52 1,983 Kingston & St. Andrew 145 16,522 Manchester 121 4,210 Portland 2 1,735 St. Ann 17 4,448 St. Catherine 105 11,610 St. Elizabeth 60 2,726 St. James 109 6,179 St. Mary 13 1,930 St. Thomas 42 2,382 Trelawny 48 2,140 Westmoreland 109 3,655 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 758 102 19 879 Cumulative POSITIVES 55,594 3,995 3,123 62,712 NEGATIVE today 1,101 All negatives are included in PCR tests 730 1,831 Cumulative NEGATIVES 304,311 166,817 471,128 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,859 102 749 2,710 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 359,905 3,995 169,940 533,840 Positivity Rate[1] 43.9% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 14* 1,402 Coincidental Deaths 1 172 Deaths under investigation 2 120 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 66 47,787 Active Cases 13,140 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 3 Number in Home Quarantine 44,942 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 607 Patients Moderately Ill 125 Patients Severely 83 Patients Critically Ill 60 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 8 2,903 Imported 9 1,116 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,040 Under Investigation 862 55,417 Workplace Cluster 0 236

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 20-21, 2021)

A 57-year-old Female from St. Ann

A 68-year-old Male from St. Ann

A 67-year-old Female from St. Ann

A 68-year-old Female from Westmoreland

A 71-year-old Female from Westmoreland

A 75-year-old Female from Westmoreland

An 83-year-old Female from Westmoreland

A 72-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth

A 39-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth

A 77-year-old Male from St. Mary

A 77-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew

An 82-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew

An 86-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 66-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing