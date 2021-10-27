Dr. Tufton Hails Work of Public Health Inspectors

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has lauded the work of the country’s public health inspectors in ensuring a healthy and safe environment, particularly as the country combats the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Director of the Environmental Health Unit in the Ministry, Everton Baker, at the opening of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) 75th Annual Educational Conference on Monday (October 25), Dr. Tufton said that health inspectors are pivotal to public health safety.

“Public health inspectors carry out several integral functions, contributing significantly to the health and development of Jamaica, and their duties are critical to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed our lives,” he noted.

“Your work has been brought into sharper focus, as countries around the world and Jamaica have been challenged by not only diseases that are endemic but by the myriad of new and emerging diseases,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said that the conference, which is being staged virtually from October 24 to 30 under the theme ‘Strengthening Environmental Health: Lessons in the Pandemic’ and will feature several local and international experts, will empower JAPHI members with the increased knowledge and skills “which will redound to the betterment of our society”.

He noted that the areas of focus such as vector control and COVID-19 are critical to the success of the Ministry and are aligned to “our vision for health”.