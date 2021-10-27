Private Sector to Influence Higher-Education Programmes

The Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says employers are important to the development and improvement of higher-education programmes through the National Qualifications Framework of Jamaica.

“They inform the industry-specific knowledge and skills required at each level within the discipline,” she stated.

She was speaking at the virtual launch of the book “Integrated Higher Education in Support of Flexible Learning Pathways in Jamaica” on Friday (October 22).

She also said that the National Qualification’s Framework of Jamaica is “a tool for employers, as it documents the competencies, which is the knowledge, skills and disposition for each level of qualification contained in the framework”.

“The Framework maps the level of qualification for all types of programmes offered in Jamaica, that is academic type, occupational, technical and vocational education, and training,” she further pointed out.

Minister Williams said the National Qualifications Framework of Jamaica is vital to institutions in providing education and training needed to drive economic growth and development based on national priorities.

Against that background, she said the Framework is essential for guiding students to actualise their “fullest potential through education and transitioning into the labour market”.

Meanwhile, co-author of the book, Carolyn Hayle, who disclosed that she sits on the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s Human Capital Development Committee, said through her research within the private sector, there are different perspectives on higher-education standards.

“The private sector input establishes the output for the workplace. It is through the standards that are given to the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) that they determine the elements you require in any curricula that they are asked to develop. So, if you do not understand the output that you require, the input is going to be flawed,” she stated.

The National Qualifications Framework of Jamaica was launched in February 2017 and was also examined during the research conducted by the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) and the International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP).