Distinguished Educators to be Awarded June 27

Story Highlights Forty of the nation’s distinguished individuals are to be recognized by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, for their outstanding contribution to the development of Jamaica in the field of Education.

They will be presented with the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation (PMMA) for service to Education, at a ceremony to be held on the lawns of Jamaica House on Wednesday, June 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will head the list of dignitaries, which will include Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid and President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Mrs. Georgia Waugh Richards.



The Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation for service to Education is awarded annually and presented to teachers with a minimum of 15 years service in Jamaica and whose service is regarded as outstanding.

To be considered for the award, recipients must have shown evidence of community involvement, including participation in civic and club activities. Educators involved with uniformed groups and programmes that foster the development of the community may also be considered for the award.

The award will be presented to persons who are citizens of Jamaica, but in exceptional circumstances, a person who is not a citizen may be recommended for the award.

Following are this year’s recipients:

Mr. Garth Orlando Anderson, Church Teachers’ College, Manchester; Miss Sonia Marcia Bailey, Buff Bay High School, Portland; Dr. Pauline Banton, Ensom City Primary School, St. Catherine; Mrs. Reinoh Bartlett Spencer, May Pen Primary School, Clarendon; Mrs. Winnie Ann Marie Berry, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston; Mrs. Claudine Evette Bowen, Calabar Infant, Primary and Junior High School, Kingston; Pastor Wesley Curwin Boynes, Northgate High School, St. Ann.

Mrs. Isoline A. Brown-Budhoo, May Pen Primary School, Clarendon; Mrs. Sylvia Brown Williams, Cambridge High School, Westmoreland; Mr. Harry Sylvester Clarke, Norman Manley High School, Kingston; Mrs. Ivy Jane Forbes; Mitchell Town Primary School, Clarendon; Mr. Jasford Gabriel, Manchester High School, Manchester; Mrs. Yolande Eileen Geddes Hall, St. Catherine Primary School, St. Catherine; Mr. Paul Barrington Hall, Tarrant High School, Kingston; Dr Sandra Hamilton, HEART Trust/NTA Vocational Training and Development Institute, Manchester.

Miss Jean Marie Hastings, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston; Mrs. Yvonne King, Porus High School, Manchester; Rev. Owen Lloyd Lambert, Campbell’s Castle Primary and Infant School, Manchester; Dr. Nadine Grace Leachman, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston; Mrs. Verna Christina Lindo, Eltham Infant School, St. Catherine; Ms. Hortense Adelaide Morgan, Chetolah Park Primary School, Kingston.

Mr. Paul Alphanso Napier, Tivoli Gardens High School, Kingston; Mr. Ralph Nathaniel Nelson, Cross Keys High School, Manchester; Ms. Althea Lucinda Palmer, St. Aloysius Primary School, Kingston; Mr. Lenford George Pinnock, Ramble Primary School, Manchester; Dr. Donna Powell Wilson, Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica, Kingston; Mrs Joyce Reddie-Brown, Duncans All-Age School, Trelawny; Mrs Kay Olivene Reid Waite, Catherine Hall Primary and Infant School, St. James; Ms. Muriel Frances Scott, Moneague College, St. Ann.

Ms. Jeanette Shim-Hue, HEART/ NTA South West Region, Clarendon; Mrs. Elaine Helena Simpson, St. Mary’s All Age School, St. Catherine; Mrs. Paula Carla Pamella Taylor, Bridgeport High School, St. Catherine; Mrs. Hilda Maud Thomas, Mitchell’s Hill Primary School, Clarendon; Rev. Dr. Raphael Joseph Thomas, Gospel Chapel Preparatory and Basic School, St. Mary; Ms. Diana Patricia Thompson, Paul Bogle High School, St. Thomas; Mr. Ansell Lloyd White, Linstead Primary and Junior High School, St. Catherine; Mrs. Barbara Andrea Williams, Port Antonio High School, Portland; Mrs. Hellen Maud Williams; Watsonton Primary School, Clarendon; Mr. Joseph Edwin Williams, St. James High School, St. James; and Ms. Geneva Emily Woolery, Chatsworth All Age School, St. James.

Veteran broadcaster, Mrs. Norma Brown Bell will guide attendees through the event. The Prime Minister will give the main address. Guests are requested to be seated by 6:00 p.m.