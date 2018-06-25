Infrastructure to be Upgraded at Enid Bennett High School

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), unveils plaque in memory of the late Enid Bennett at the Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, immediately after the school was renamed, on Tuesday (June 19). + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), unveils plaque in memory of the late Enid Bennett at the Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, immediately after the school was renamed, on Tuesday (June 19). Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, has committed to spend $20 million annually for the next three years to upgrade the infrastructure at the Enid Bennett High School, in St. Catherine.

The undertaking was given during his address at the renaming ceremony for the school from Bog Walk High School to the Enid Bennett High School on Tuesday (June 19).

“That is going to make sure you achieve your vision, whether it is your auditorium or whatever else it is that you want to do. The Regional [office] will now work with you to do the design work, so that whatever it is that we want to do, along with your strategic plan, to make sure that this institution, in honour of Enid Bennett, becomes a world class institution,” the Minister said.



Senator Reid said that the Ministry would also be providing funds to help youth who are in need and are currently attending the school.

“One million dollars will go toward your boys’ empowerment programme and $4 million towards your science programme,” he said.

“I have come as a partner to work with you to drive the vision of excellence for Bog Walk High School, now the Enid Bennett High School, and for all the other educational institutions in Jamaica,” the Minister added.

The late Enid Bennett was born in Linstead on May 18, 1931. She started her education at Linstead Primary School and later attended St. Helen Commercial School, where she qualified as a stenographer.

She was elected Councillor for the Sligoville division and later Member of Parliament for Central St. Catherine, before moving to represent St. Catherine West Central.

Miss Bennett served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government between 1980 and 1982, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security between 1982 and 1989. She was awarded the country’s fourth highest honour, the Order of Jamaica, in 2012.

Miss Bennett is hailed as a trailblazing politician, serving as Member of Parliament for 30 continuous years until her retirement in 1997, and setting a record as a female legislator in the House of Representatives.

Throughout her years of service in politics, she aimed to transform the lives of citizens and was instrumental in establishing community centres in Buxton Town and Point Hill, improving the West Central St. Catherine road network and bringing electricity to several communities in the constituency.

Ms. Bennett died on December 22, 2017 at age 86 after a brief illness.