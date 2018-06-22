Six GSAT Students Score 100% in All Subject Areas

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), shares a moment with the top-six performing students in the final Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT). From left are Zayne Glenister, Xia Francis, Shaniel Miles, Kayla Wright, Jayden Clarke and Joel Barrett. All six students got perfect scores in all subject areas. They were awarded at a ceremony held at the National Arena on Thursday (June 21). + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), shares a moment with the top-six performing students in the final Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT). From left are Zayne Glenister, Xia Francis, Shaniel Miles, Kayla Wright, Jayden Clarke and Joel Barrett. All six students got perfect scores in all subject areas. They were awarded at a ceremony held at the National Arena on Thursday (June 21). Story Highlights Six students – three boys and three girls – scored 100 per cent in all subject areas of the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), which was conducted in March.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the announcement at the National GSAT Awards Ceremony, which was held at the National Arena on Thursday (June 21).

“Two are from Emanuel Christian Academy and one each from Kensington Primary School, Stella Maris Prep School, Meadowbrook Prep School and St. Hugh’s Prep School,” Senator Reid said.



The six students were awarded at the ceremony, along with the other 994 top-performing students from all 14 parishes.

“Today is a day of special celebrations as we say ‘Big up!’ to you, our top-1,000 students from across the island. We at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information want to do something special to recognise your hard work, dedication and success,” the Minister said.

“We are also recognising the school administrators who were instrumental in the process. Of course, we celebrate with you parents as well, as we know the pride and joy you feel in your children doing well,” he added.

Senator Reid encouraged the youth to continue striving for excellence at the secondary level, as it is their performance that will contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

“Awardees, as you make the transition from the primary level to high school, I urge you to remain focused. The challenges you will face will be greater than those you have faced over the past six years,” he said.

“I am confident, however, that in the same way you managed to overcome past challenges, you will also manage the new ones that lie ahead,” the Minister said.

That was the last staging of the GSAT by the Ministry, as in the next academic year, the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) will replace GSAT as the national examination that will determine grade-six students’ placement at the secondary level.

PEP is intended to provide a better and more complete profile of students’ academic and critical-thinking capabilities at the end of primary-level education. It will comprise a Performance Task Test, an Ability Task Test and a Curriculum-based Test.

The PEP will be rolled out on a phased basis beginning in September 2018, with students who are now in grade five as the first cohort. They will do only the Grade Six components in 2019.

Students who are currently in grade four will do their Grade Five Performance Task in 2019, and in 2020 they will do the Grade Six components.

Students who are currently in grade three will be the first cohort that will have a complete profile generated. This means that they will do the Grade Four Performance Task section in 2019, Grade Five Performance Task in 2020 and all Grade Six components in 2021.

The PEP grades will be made available to schools in the third week of June every year.