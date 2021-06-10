Digitisation Of JCDC Far Advanced

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is now 95 per cent digitised in its processes.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, gave this update during her 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives, on June 8.

“Our efforts at modernising the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission are bearing fruit. For the first time this year, the Commission will accept entries for its various competitions leading up to Jamaica Festival in a completely digital form,” Ms. Grange said.

“Additionally, we are investing in an e-commerce platform for the JCDC’s website where it will be able to sell products to support its operations,” she added.

The Minister noted that the Government has invested heavily in the Commission’s live-stream capability to the point where it is now beginning to earn revenue from streams of various activities of the JCDC and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

“We have [also] put the necessary processes in place to enable the JCDC, for the first time, to have the entries in its Festival Song Competition available for purchase and streaming on 30 digital platforms across the world. The JCDC is now earning royalties, and the competitors are now earning royalties and we are now compliant, as we should be, with the music industry,” she said.