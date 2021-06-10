Jamaica Defence Force Student Pilot Performs Emergency Precautionary Landing

A student pilot of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) had to perform a precautionary landing in the Hill Run area of St Catherine today. The pilot was taken to Up Park Camp where a full evaluation was done and he is stable with no apparent physical injuries. He is being given the appropriate medical support. The initial investigation of the aircraft shows no significant damage.

The JDF continues to exercise best practices in aviation and will be conducting the appropriate safety investigation to determine the cause and remedies to prevent a recurrence. The JDF has been receiving numerous calls of concern and would like to thank the public for their continued well wishes; we will continue to update the public as is necessary.