Digital Financial Inclusion Focus of Wealth Summit Oct. 20

The second staging of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Wealth Summit is set for Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Digital Financial Inclusion will be the focus of the event. Digital financial inclusion involves the deployment of cost-saving digital means to reach the financially excluded, underserved populations with a range of formal financial services suited to their needs.

The summit is part of a free quarterly series put on by the Ministry, geared at improving the financial literacy of Jamaicans. The virtual event will be live streamed on the Finance Ministry and the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Facebook and YouTube pages from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Conceptualiser of the Wealth Summit and Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations branch at the Finance Ministry, Shelly-Ann Weeks, explained that the theme is extremely important at this time as people continue to live through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you look around the world now you will see that digital financial inclusion is absolutely important because everyone has gone online. If you don’t know how to function in this space, then you are left behind and you will not be able to access lots of important businesses and we believe for this edition of the summit, we will help to make sense of the noise and what is happening in the space,” Ms. Weeks said.

The topics, Transition to Digital, Getting Paid Online, Protecting Your Transactions Online and Understanding Digital Currency, will be covered by six presenters drawn from members of both the private and public sectors.

Ms. Weeks explained that the areas to be covered at the summit will empower entrepreneurs with the tools to navigate the digital space.

“Topics such as digital currency is a big deal. If you have been paying attention to what has been going on around the world, you will realise that people have been investing billions of dollars in digital currency and Jamaica has joined because we recognise that this is the future,” she said.

“The Bank of Jamaica has a pilot programme where they are going to roll out digital currency, so it is important for us to understand not just what it is but how it affects our overall goal as a country to move into the future and that topic will have two presenters,

Natalie Haynes from the Bank of Jamaica and Vernon James from the National Commercial Bank,” Ms. Weeks added.

She pointed out that persons who started their businesses online during the pandemic and are experiencing challenges in getting paid online will benefit from the presentation to be done by Leighton Campbell of Mobile Edge Solutions.

“People need to watch the Wealth Summit because there is a wealth of information to share and there is something there for every Jamaican who is interested in improving their lives, which is what the summit is all about.” Ms. Weeks said.

Persons can register for the Finance Ministry’s Wealth Summit by visiting its landing page by clicking the link https://jis.gov.jm/mofps-wealth-summit/. Once registered they will benefit from vital information and updates on upcoming summits and financial news.