Diaspora Registration Portal to be Tested Later This Year

Diaspora Registration Portal to be Tested Later This YearBy: September 25, 2023 ,
The Digital Registration Portal, which will collect data to facilitate evidence-based decision-making for diaspora engagement, is slated for public testing later this year.
Being developed in partnership with the Inter-American Development (IDB), the portal is one of the deliverables from the National Diaspora Policy.
The Policy reflects the commitment of the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) to pursue diaspora-related strategies and initiatives that are mutually beneficial to the national development process and the well-being of the diaspora population.
“You will be pleased to note that this portal will provide tailored services, including outreach activities, social and economic engagement, as well as streamline data access and collection to Jamaicans in the diaspora in concert with government ministries, departments and agencies,” said Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.
He was addressing the Regional Jamaica Diaspora Conference held in Canada on Saturday (September 23).
The event brought together individuals from the Jamaican diaspora across Canada to celebrate their shared heritage, promote cultural understanding and explore opportunities for collaboration and growth.
Mr. Terrelonge told the diaspora members that the Jamaica Diaspora Engagement Model (JAMDEM), the investment portal being developed through partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IMO), will come on stream over the next few months.
He shared that the young people across the diaspora have already demonstrated keen interest in education, sport, technology, tourism, investment opportunities, innovation and the creative arts.
“To this end, we have deliberately engaged the ministries of Tourism; Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; and Industry, Investment And Commerce, to leverage their assets to anticipate the work by the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council as mandated by the National Diaspora Policy,” Mr. Terrelonge said.
“I crave your support for these two mechanisms, as they have been informed by you and designed with you across the diaspora in mind,” he added.
Mr. Terrelonge said that his vision for diaspora members is to recognise that their true birthright resides in Jamaica and that they can play a part in advancing the country’s welfare.