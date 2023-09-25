Tourism Stakeholders Urged to Promote a More Sustainable Sector

Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett, has called on industry stakeholders to play a critical role in promoting a more sustainable tourism sector.

“Whether we are travellers, industry workers or policymakers, we have the power to make a difference. It is my hope that we will all be inspired to invest in people, to care for the planet and to promote prosperity through more responsible tourism practices,” he said.

The Minister made the call in a speech delivered by Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, David Dobson, at the Tourism Awareness Week (TAW) thanksgiving church service held at the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God, St. James on Sunday (September 24).

The week is being observed from September 24 to 30 under the theme: ‘Tourism and Green Investments,’ which speaks to investing in people, the planet, and prosperity in the tourism sector.

Minister Bartlett noted that the theme was selected to highlight the need for urgent focus on responsible tourism practices that prioritise the well-being of the earth and its inhabitants.

“As stewards of God’s beautiful earth, it is our moral responsibility to safeguard its natural, economic and social resources for future generations,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett said the COVID-19 pandemic provided an unprecedented opportunity for Jamaica to reimagine tourism for the future, a more equitable, sustainable, and resilient model.

He noted that the country is ahead of the curve, with a tourism growth strategy that is centered on strengthening linkages with other sectors of the economy, increasing benefits for residents and communities, promoting broader participation through training and certification, and ensuring the safety, security, and sustainability of the environment.

The Minister said that Jamaica’s tourism sector has emerged as a key driver of the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery and maintains its dominance as the largest generator of foreign exchange, a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and a significant source of employment.

Jamaica welcomed 3.3 million visitors and generated US$3.7 billion in earnings in 2022, and the trend has continued into 2023, with 2.77 million visitors and US$2.93 billion in revenue between January and August.

Minister Bartlett said that the country is on course to meet projections of 3.8 million visitors and foreign exchange earnings of US$4.1 billion by year-end.

The Ministry has organised several activities to mark TAW.

These include daily advertorials highlighting initiatives of the Ministry and its public bodies that exemplify the TAW theme; tree-planting and handover exercises at Tourism Action Clubs (TAC) across Jamaica, special Speaker Series at TAC schools; a Youth Forum; a Visionary Symposium; and workshops.