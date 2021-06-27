Diaspora Lauded For Contributions to Jamaica

Story Highlights Senator Wehby noted that this was also evident in Jamaica’s remittance inflows which, he said, increased by over 20 per cent during 2020.

Members choose the topics on which they speak and are not restricted to a sector, as in the Sectoral Debates in the House of Representatives.

Government Senator, Don Wehby, has lauded members of the Diaspora for making significant contributions to Jamaica through charities and direct investments in agriculture, education, and health, and through community development initiatives.

“Regardless of where they live, the one thing [that] I know is [that members of] our Diaspora are passionate about and love our country,” he said.

Senator Wehby noted that this was also evident in Jamaica’s remittance inflows which, he said, increased by over 20 per cent during 2020.

He was delivering the opening presentation in the 2021/22 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on June 25.

Senator Wehby encouraged members of the Diaspora to continue investing in Jamaica, noting that they represent a reservoir of social and financial capital which must be optimised in national development.

The State of the Nation Debate enables Cabinet Ministers in the Senate to address their portfolio responsibilities while highlighting Government policies and programmes. All Senators are allowed to contribute to the Nation Debate.

Members choose the topics on which they speak and are not restricted to a sector, as in the Sectoral Debates in the House of Representatives.