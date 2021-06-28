COVID-19 Update for Sunday, June 27, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|49
|50,054
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|25
|27,995
|Males
|24
|22,056
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 99 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|2,716
|Hanover
|2
|1,351
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|14
|13,839
|Manchester
|1
|2,988
|Portland
|0
|1,594
|St. Ann
|2
|3,332
|St. Catherine
|3
|9,896
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|2,019
|St. James
|12
|4,800
|St. Mary
|0
|1,640
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,972
|Trelawny
|3
|1,700
|
Westmoreland
|11
|2,207
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|36
|7
|6
|49
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,528
|2,044
|2,482
|50,054
|NEGATIVE today
|423
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|500
|923
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|266,106
|119,962
|386,068
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|459
|7
|506
|972
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|311,634
|2,044
|122,444
|436,122
|Positivity Rate[1]
|9.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|1,061
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|152
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|121
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|123
|29,953
|
Active Cases
|18,676
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,026
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|103
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|18.570
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,617
|Imported
|0
|959
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,478
|Under Investigation
|49
|43,764
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing