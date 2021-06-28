JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Coronavirus
June 28, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 49 50,054
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 25 27,995
Males 24 22,056
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 day to 99 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 0 2,716
Hanover 2 1,351
Kingston & St. Andrew 14 13,839
Manchester 1 2,988
Portland 0 1,594
St. Ann 2 3,332
St. Catherine 3 9,896
St. Elizabeth 1 2,019
St. James 12 4,800
St. Mary 0 1,640
St. Thomas 0 1,972
Trelawny 3 1,700
 

Westmoreland

 11 2,207
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 36 7 6 49
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,528 2,044 2,482 50,054
NEGATIVE today

 

 423 All negatives are included in PCR tests 500 923
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 266,106 119,962 386,068
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 459 7 506 972
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 311,634 2,044 122,444 436,122
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 9.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 0 1,061
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 152
Deaths under investigation 0 121
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 123 29,953
 

Active Cases

  18,676  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 3  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,026  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 103  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 18  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 8  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 18.570  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,617
Imported 0 959
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,478
Under Investigation 49 43,764
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

