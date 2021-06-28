COVID-19 Update for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left) and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right) are joined by Member of Parliament for Central St. Mary, Dr. Morais Guy (left) and Leader of Opposition Business in the Lower House, Anthony Hylton, in unfurling the Windrush Flag outside of Gordon House on June 22. The activity was part of an international initiative to mark the 73rd anniversary of the arrival of the MV Empire Windrush in the United Kingdom (UK), bringing Caribbean citizens, known as the ‘Windrush generation’, to fill post-war UK labour shortages between the years 1948 and 1971. The flag-raising initiative was created as a tribute to highlight the Windrush Generation’s contribution to the development of the UK. Fittingly the flag is emblazoned with the words ‘Windrush Generations. We Are Standing on Their Shoulders’.

Click to view more