Diaspora Celebrates Jamaica 60 at Church Service in DMV

Focused on rallying around “Reigniting a Nation for Greatness,” Jamaicans came together in the Washington DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) metropolitan region on Sunday (July 31) to mark their island nation’s Diamond Jubilee.

With a special church service of thanksgiving which also celebrated 184 years of emancipation from slavery, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said they are “crucial partners and drivers of Jamaica’s economic development”.

The Jamaicans in the DMV turned out by the hundreds at Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland, just outside the US capital city, for the Service of Celebration. This was the first time the annual thanksgiving service for the island’s Independence was being held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Some came in from as far as the state of Delaware and hundreds more joined the celebration via online platforms.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, delivering the welcome and the message from Prime Minister Holness, led a moment of silence to honour the fallen friends and family members who had lost their battle with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in his message that the Ambassador read, the Jamaican Prime Minister summoned his fellow nationals in the diaspora to continue their involvement in nation-building. He reminded them that “the Government of Jamaica recognises the diaspora as crucial partners and drivers of Jamaica’s economic development”.

“Your full engagement will ensure the success of these programmes as we strive to build a better future for ourselves and for future generations,” declared the Prime Minister.

Emphasising how Jamaicans overseas represent a wealth of human, social and financial capital and are key actors and influencers bringing tremendous value to Jamaica, Mr. Holness invited all Jamaicans, at home and abroad, “to participate in the transformation of Jamaica in the coming years, as we build on the experiences and achievements of the past 60 years”.

Against that backdrop, he assured the Jamaicans in the diaspora:

“We are actively pursuing opportunities to channel this value into mutually beneficial policy initiatives.”

Reflecting on how far the nation has come after 60 years of Independence and looking forward to the opportunities for greater advancement of our people and country, Prime Minister Holness stressed that “we must be determined to transform Jamaica into a paradise of peace, opportunity, and prosperity”.

Ambassador Marks welcomed the Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica, as well as diplomats, who were joined by city and state officials and other special guests for the celebration. She spoke of how “we are truly grateful that so many of you have decided to join us as we give thanks to our Father in Heaven for all the blessings he has bestowed upon our beloved country and our people, not only in Jamaica but here in the United States and across the globe”.

Coming in from Jamaica, Rev. Karen Kirlew, United Theological College of the West Indies warden/tutor and former President of the Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU), delivered a thought-provoking sermon. She drew from the Old Testament prophet Micah, encouraging Jamaicans concerning “what the Lord requires of you… to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God”.

The first woman to head the 173-year-old JBU argued that this year’s Independence theme, “Reigniting a Nation for Greatness”, is “a challenge to a nation, to Jamaica, to all Jamaicans, all of us, to self-actualise for greatness, that is, to be the most we can be and to do that which is acceptable to God and humankind in the world today as greatness”.

The Rev. Mrs. Kirlew identified key measures of greatness that the challenge addressed: spiritual greatness – so many churches per square mile and many faith communities are active but spiritual deterioration is evident; emotional greatness – being emotionally strong and productive; sociological greatness – how we deal with one another, value one another and affirm the dignity of the one humanity we share; political greatness – what more needs to be done to build renewed confidence in Jamaica’s politics and political leaders today; and economic greatness.

She urged her fellow Jamaicans to be “purposeful in our decision and policymaking… intent on living our faith, hold each other’s hand, walk alongside each other – parents with their children, educators with their students, pastors with their members, politicians with their loyal supporters, businessmen and women with their customers, employers with their employees, members of the diaspora with each other”.

Asserting that although struggles will remain, “we cannot give up,” she said, noting that we are imperfect citizens of an imperfect nation, but our efforts must be unceasing to apprehend the full potential of our beloved nation, Jamaica. “Members of the diaspora: won’t you fight with the rest of us to reclaim and revive the heart and soul of Jamaica?” she added.

Stirring musical renditions were given by New York-based Braata Singers, K-Anthony, Alvy Powell, and the young Jazmyn McKoy, among others, during the programme that Rev. Dr. Bertram Melbourne moderated, assisted by several Jamaican ministers.

Scripture passages were read by a number of individuals, including His Excellency Marten Schalkwijk, Ambassador of Suriname in his capacity as Chair of the Caribbean Community Caucus of Ambassadors; Alecia Taylor, minister-counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica; Dr. Enid Bogle, retired Howard University professor and relative of national hero Paul Bogle; and Donnette Cooper, a lawyer, reading in the Jamaican patois.

Ambassador Marks presented Dr. Basil Buchanan, Co-Chair of the Church Service Planning Committee, with a special plaque recognising his 42 years providing “invaluable support to the Jamaican Embassy in its annual celebration of Jamaica’s Independence in the nation’s capital”.

Following the service, the Ambassador hosted a reception at which everyone was treated to sumptuous offerings of Jamaican cuisine, catered by Island Quizine.