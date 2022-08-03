Culture Ministry Partners with Red Stripe to Beautify Several Locations

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has partnered with Red Stripe Jamaica to execute a national initiative involving the beautification of various locations across the island.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the initiative will serve to inspire Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to continue exemplifying the Jamaican spirit.
“Jamaica is among the world’s most tenable and globally acclaimed brands and cultures. The Jamaica 60 theme, ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’, calls on us to recognise the power that lies within us as Jamaicans. We have made significant accomplishments over the past 60 years, and as we celebrate we want to build the momentum so that Jamaicans at home and abroad feel reignited to create legacies for the future,” Minister Grange said in a release by Red Stripe.
To further the Ministry’s efforts, Red Stripe, the official beer of Jamaica 60, will be commissioning a series of murals that celebrate the pride of the people.
“As we reflect on our journey as a nation and chart our course for the future, projects like the one we’re undertaking with Red Stripe are important to achieving the progress we want to achieve. We are excited to have Red Stripe on board as the official beer as we celebrate Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee,” added the Minister.
The murals will be executed by local artists who will capture the Jamaican vibe and energy.
For his part, Red Stripe’s Head of Commercial, Sean Wallace, expressed the company’s long-standing commitment to, and support of Jamaican communities and culture to aid in national development.
“Throughout our 104-year history, we have remained at the epicentre of all things Jamaican. Whether its sports, music, culture or actively supporting community-based programmes, Red Stripe has been a leading corporate citizen. Our iconic beer is synonymous with Jamaica. When you think of authentic Jamaican culture and experiences, a cold Red Stripe beer is always present, so we had to show up in a big way for Jamaica’s grand 60th celebration,” he said.
The beer company will mark the milestone of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee with the release of a limited-edition commemorative Jamaica 60 packaging for Red Stripe six-packs.
Remaining events in the commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence include Mello-go-round on August 3, Jamaica Praise on August 4 and the Grand Gala on August 6.