Destination Jamaica In High Demand Globally

Jamaica is now leading the world in terms of demand by persons searching for destinations; international air passengers; Global Distribution System (GDS) bookings as well as air seat capacity recovery.

This was revealed by Director of Tourism, Donovan White, at a recent Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) media briefing, held at the Moon Palace Hotel in Ocho Rios.

“The demand for Jamaica as of now is 38 per cent of 2019, against the world demand of 24 per cent,” he informed.

Mr. White indicated that in terms of air seat capacity flown, committed or scheduled to be flown to the destination, Jamaica is at 65 per cent of 2019 air capacity against the world capacity of 44 per cent of 2019.

“For international air passengers, Jamaica is at 45 per cent of 2019 levels against the world delivery of passengers of 31 per cent and by way of GDS – the platform travel agents use to book travel – Jamaica is at 61 per cent of 2019 levels versus 28 per cent for the world,” he added.

With such results, the Director commended the work being done in the destination, noting that “we are doing some good things and we are doing some right things”.

He indicated, also, that the information about Jamaica’s world-leading status was shared recently in a sit-down with Amadeus at the World Travel Market in London.

“Amadeus is the most interconnected IT company in the travel industry globally, handling some 8.5 billion travel transactions daily,” said Mr. White.