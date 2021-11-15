JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, November 14, 2021

Coronavirus
November 15, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 102 90,311
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 47 51,370
Males 55 38,938
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 78 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,875
Hanover 1 2,916
KSA 29 22,324
Manchester 2 5,941
Portland 0 2,501
St. Ann 26 6,677
St. Catherine 20 16,926
St. Elizabeth 2 4,160
St. James 3 8,760
St. Mary 2 2,932
St. Thomas 11 3,894
Trelawny 2 3,325
Westmoreland 2 5,080
COVID TESTS

 
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 88 9 5 102
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,669 6,740 3,902 90,311
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,101 All negatives are included in PCR tests 505 1,606
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 374,400 193,028 567,428
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,189 9 510 1,708
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 454,069 6,740 196,930 657,739
Positivity Rate[1] 8.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2

(Both were previously under investigation)

 2,329
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 346
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 253 60,847
Active Cases 102 26,506
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 1,027
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 44,372  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 201  
Patients Moderately Ill 51  
Patients Severely Ill 31  
Patients Critically Ill 14  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,131
Imported 1 1,329
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,251
Under Investigation 100 81,364
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. An 89-year-old female from Westmoreland.
  2. A 70- year-old male from KSA.

The deaths occurred in August and November 2021.

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content