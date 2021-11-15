Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, November 14, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|102
|90,311
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|47
|51,370
|Males
|55
|38,938
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 78 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,875
|Hanover
|1
|2,916
|KSA
|29
|22,324
|Manchester
|2
|5,941
|Portland
|0
|2,501
|St. Ann
|26
|6,677
|St. Catherine
|20
|16,926
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|4,160
|St. James
|3
|8,760
|St. Mary
|2
|2,932
|St. Thomas
|11
|3,894
|Trelawny
|2
|3,325
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,080
|COVID TESTS
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|88
|9
|5
|102
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,669
|6,740
|3,902
|90,311
|NEGATIVE today
|1,101
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|505
|1,606
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|374,400
|193,028
|567,428
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,189
|9
|510
|1,708
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|454,069
|6,740
|196,930
|657,739
|Positivity Rate[1]
|8.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
(Both were previously under investigation)
|2,329
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|346
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|253
|60,847
|Active Cases
|102
|26,506
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|–
|1,027
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|44,372
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|201
|Patients Moderately Ill
|51
|Patients Severely Ill
|31
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,131
|Imported
|1
|1,329
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,251
|Under Investigation
|100
|81,364
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- An 89-year-old female from Westmoreland.
- A 70- year-old male from KSA.
The deaths occurred in August and November 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing