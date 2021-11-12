JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

Clinical Management Summary For Thursday, November 11, 2021

Coronavirus
November 12, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 79 90,005
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 40 51,195
Males 39 38,807
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 28 days to 99 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 1 4,858
Hanover 3 2,909
KSA 19 22,258
Manchester 3 5,931
Portland 0 2,497
St. Ann 31 6,645
St. Catherine 7 16,832
St. Elizabeth 0 4,149
St. James 5 8,747
St. Mary 3 2,918
St. Thomas 4 3,868
Trelawny 1 3,319
Westmoreland 2 5,074
COVID TESTS

 
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 71 8 0 79
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,395 6,715 8,895 90,005
NEGATIVE today

 

 643 All negatives are included in PCR tests 33 676
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 371,467 192,329 563,796
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 714 8 33 755
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 450,862 6,715 196,224 653,801
Positivity Rate[1] 10.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 9 2,311
Coincidental Deaths 0 190
Deaths Under Investigation 0 349
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 184 60,120
Active Cases

(over the past 2 weeks)

   980
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 39,822  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 202  
Patients Moderately Ill 29  
Patients Severely Ill 30  
Patients Critically Ill 12  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,326
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 4,246
Under Investigation 78 81,068
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 72-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  2. A 72-year-old male from Hanover.
  3. A 69-year-old female from Manchester.
  4. An 82-year-old male from Trelawny (previously under investigation).
  5. An 81-year-old female from Trelawny.
  6. A 56-year-old male from St. Ann.
  7. A 66-year-old male from KSA.
  8. A 28-year-old female from Manchester.
  9. A 69-year-old male from St. Ann.

The deaths occurred between July 14 and November 10, 2021.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content