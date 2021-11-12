Clinical Management Summary For Thursday, November 11, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|79
|90,005
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|40
|51,195
|Males
|39
|38,807
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|28 days to 99 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,858
|Hanover
|3
|2,909
|KSA
|19
|22,258
|Manchester
|3
|5,931
|Portland
|0
|2,497
|St. Ann
|31
|6,645
|St. Catherine
|7
|16,832
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,149
|St. James
|5
|8,747
|St. Mary
|3
|2,918
|St. Thomas
|4
|3,868
|Trelawny
|1
|3,319
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,074
|COVID TESTS
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|71
|8
|0
|79
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,395
|6,715
|8,895
|90,005
|NEGATIVE today
|643
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|33
|676
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|371,467
|192,329
|563,796
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|714
|8
|33
|755
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|450,862
|6,715
|196,224
|653,801
|Positivity Rate[1]
|10.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|9
|2,311
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|190
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|349
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|184
|60,120
|Active Cases
(over the past 2 weeks)
|980
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|39,822
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|202
|Patients Moderately Ill
|29
|Patients Severely Ill
|30
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|0
|1,326
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|4,246
|Under Investigation
|78
|81,068
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 72-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 72-year-old male from Hanover.
- A 69-year-old female from Manchester.
- An 82-year-old male from Trelawny (previously under investigation).
- An 81-year-old female from Trelawny.
- A 56-year-old male from St. Ann.
- A 66-year-old male from KSA.
- A 28-year-old female from Manchester.
- A 69-year-old male from St. Ann.
The deaths occurred between July 14 and November 10, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing