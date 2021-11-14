Westmoreland’s Covid-19 Active Cases and Positivity Rate Decreasing

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, says the number of active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the parish continues to decrease and has fallen to 31, as at November 11.

Dr. Graham also advised that the number of children among the active cases has decreased to five, adding that the overall positivity rate, which peaked at 70 per cent, has dropped to 10.1 per cent.

She was speaking during the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Savanna-la-Mar on November 11.

Dr. Graham informed that the parish has, to date, recorded 5,070 confirmed cases and 280 deaths.

She advised that of these deaths, 183 were confirmed as COVID-19-related, 13 were coincidental, while the remaining 84 are under investigation.

The medical officer added that 10 confirmed and 13 suspected cases were admitted to hospital.

“Even as we celebrate, remember that the international [positivity rate] standard that we are aiming for is under five percent. We are not there yet, but we are getting lower,” she indicated, while urging adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Dr. Graham also assured pregnant women and lactating mothers that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for them to take and encouraged those not yet immunized to get vaccinated.

“If a mother is infected and not taking proper precautions, [she] can infect [her] newborn baby. We… encourage persons not only to get vaccinated, but to observe the protocols as you interface with your child,” she added