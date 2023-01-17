Deadline Extended for End Violence in Schools Jingle Competition Entries

The Ministry of Education and Youth (MoEY) has extended the deadline for submission of entries for the ‘JUST MEDZ IT’ End Violence in Schools Jingle Competition to January 27, 2023.
The competition forms part of the year-long End Violence in Schools campaign, which was launched on Children’s Day, May 20, 2022.
The objective of the competition is to showcase the talents of students and their creativity in promoting non-violent means of resolving conflicts. Students throughout Jamaica at the primary and secondary levels, aged eight to 17 years, are eligible to enter.
A student or a group of no more than three can produce and submit in MP4 format a 20-second to 30-second video recording (landscape) along with a completed application form to children@moey.gov.jm. Forms are available at www.moey.gov.jm.
Judging of entries will be based on creativity (jingle should use novel approaches, present fresh insights and not be predictable or clichéd); originality (jingle should be copyright compliant, and if there is use or sampling of any existing lyrics, style, design and melody, it must be sufficiently distinct from the original material); performance or delivery of jingle should be fun, energetic and have a general crowd appeal; and effectiveness in illustrating campaign theme and message.
Schools’ administrators are being encouraged to sensitise and guide the students who wish to participate in this competition.
Students will have an opportunity to vie for trophies for their schools or win devices to include laptops, tablets, and cell phones. The winning jingle will be circulated on both traditional and social media. Winners of the competition will be announced on Friday, February 10, 2023.
For further information, persons can contact the Children’s Affairs and Policy Division, MoEY, via email at Children@moey.gov.jm or call (876) 612-5900/ (876) 612-6116.