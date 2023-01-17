Condolence Book for Ambassador Bernal Opens at Jamaican Embassy in Washington

The Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, on Tuesday (January 17) opened a Condolence Book for late Ambassador Dr. Richard Bernal.
The book will remain open until Friday (January 20), and members of the public will be able to visit the Embassy’s 1520 New Hampshire Avenue location from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to pay their respects.
“We have lost an exceptional Statesman and academic, who used his skills to foster good relations between Jamaica and our bilateral and multilateral partners,” said Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.
Ambassador Bernal, Jamaica’s sixth Ambassador to the United States, was an economist, banker, academic and diplomat who represented Jamaica in Washington DC from 1991 to 2001.
He led the Caribbean Regional Negotiating Machinery as Director-General and, among other positions, served as University of the West Indies (UWI) Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Affairs.
“It is with deep regret that I learned of Ambassador Bernal’s sudden passing on January 4,” Ambassador Marks said.
“On behalf of the Embassy of Jamaica, I join with the diaspora in the United States of America in thanking Ambassador Richard Bernal for his extraordinary service to Jamaica and the Caribbean on so many fronts. I also convey heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Bernal’s wife of 51 years, Margaret, to their sons and the rest of the family. His passing is a great loss to us all,” she noted.