Davis Cove Bridge In Hanover Repaired

Story Highlights The National Works Agency (NWA) has completed rehabilitation of the Davis Cove Bridge in Hanover at a cost of $16 million.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that repairs were undertaken on the bridge approaches, which had sunk, resulting in an uneven road surface that posed a danger to motorists.

Sections of the Copperwood roadway were also upgraded under the contract.

The project formed part of the NWA’s comprehensive approach to improving road safety along the Montego Bay to Negril leg of the North Coast Highway.

Several sections of the highway have been patched and rehabilitated, while repairs have been undertaken on the Mosquito Cove Bridge to create a more even road surface.

Recent projects completed by the NWA in Western Jamaica include upgrading of the Ferris to Mackfield roadway and Paradise Bridge in Westmoreland; and rehabilitation of Farm Heights Boulevard and roads in Montego Hills and Blue Hole in St. James.