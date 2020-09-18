Cuthbert Flynn assigned several areas in Health Ministry

Newly appointed State Minister in the Ministry of Health & Wellness, Mrs. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, has been assigned several areas in the Ministry, including: Maternal Health, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) prevention, Reduction of Drug Abuse, Blood Bank and the Wellness Agenda.

Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, provided details during the weekly COVID Conversation Digital Press Conference on Thursday (September 17) at the offices of the Ministry in New Kingston.

“State Minister Cuthbert Flynn will be working with the team in the Ministry and she will be focusing on a few specific areas, but in this Ministry, we do everything when we have to,” Dr. Tufton said.

“I’m really happy to have her. She is a welcome addition to the family… and I am really happy to have her,” he added.

Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn, an Olympian, was successful in the St. Andrew West Rural constituency in the recent general election for the second time.

In her response, Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn said she is very honoured to be joining the team at the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

On the areas she has been assigned at the Ministry, the State Minister said “these are all areas that are critical for the realisation of Jamaica’s sustainable development.”

“I want to assure the Jamaican people that while new to public health, I am very quick and already four days in, I have hit the ground running with several stakeholder meetings in various areas,” she noted.

Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn was sworn in as a State Minister for the first time on Monday (September 14) at King’s House by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on the advice of Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.