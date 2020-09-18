Advertisement
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Coronavirus
September 18, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 197 4,571  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 88 2,057  
Females 107 2,499  
Under Investigation 2 15  
AGE RANGE 2.5 months to 86 years 13 days to 97 years

 

  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES      
St. Catherine 35 1,140  
Kingston & St Andrew 102 1,626  
St. Thomas 4 334  
Portland 6 203  
St. Mary 0 111  
St. Ann 11 147  
Trelawny 5 57  
St. James 10 263  
Hanover 4 48  
Westmoreland 2 49  
St. Elizabeth 3 85  
Manchester 5 228  
Clarendon 10 280  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 975 71,052  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 26    
Results Positive

 

 197 4,571  
Results Negative

 

 774 66,429  
Results Pending

 

 4 52  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 4* 55

 

 3 new;  one formerly under investigation
Coincidental Deaths 0 4

 

  
Deaths under investigation 2 8  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 39 1,264  
Active Cases   3,169  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

  

13

 

    
Number in Home Quarantine  

22,972

    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 113

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 23    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 9    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 467  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 256  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 712  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 197 2,900  

 

*Details of the four deaths
• An 80 year old male of a Kingston & St. Andrew address
• An 83 year old female of a St. Mary address
• An 81 year old female of a Kingston & St. Andrew address
• A 67 year old female of a Clarendon address

