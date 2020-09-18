COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, September 17, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|197
|4,571
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|88
|2,057
|Females
|107
|2,499
|Under Investigation
|2
|15
|AGE RANGE
|2.5 months to 86 years
|13 days to 97 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|St. Catherine
|35
|1,140
|Kingston & St Andrew
|102
|1,626
|St. Thomas
|4
|334
|Portland
|6
|203
|St. Mary
|0
|111
|St. Ann
|11
|147
|Trelawny
|5
|57
|St. James
|10
|263
|Hanover
|4
|48
|Westmoreland
|2
|49
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|85
|Manchester
|5
|228
|Clarendon
|10
|280
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|975
|71,052
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|26
|Results Positive
|197
|4,571
|Results Negative
|774
|66,429
|Results Pending
|4
|52
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|55
|3 new; one formerly under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|4
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|8
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|39
|1,264
|Active Cases
|3,169
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|
13
|Number in Home Quarantine
|
22,972
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|113
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|467
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|256
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|712
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|197
|2,900
*Details of the four deaths
• An 80 year old male of a Kingston & St. Andrew address
• An 83 year old female of a St. Mary address
• An 81 year old female of a Kingston & St. Andrew address
• A 67 year old female of a Clarendon address