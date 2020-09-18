COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, September 17, 2020

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES Confirmed Cases 197 4,571 SEX CLASSIFICATION Males 88 2,057 Females 107 2,499 Under Investigation 2 15 AGE RANGE 2.5 months to 86 years 13 days to 97 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES St. Catherine 35 1,140 Kingston & St Andrew 102 1,626 St. Thomas 4 334 Portland 6 203 St. Mary 0 111 St. Ann 11 147 Trelawny 5 57 St. James 10 263 Hanover 4 48 Westmoreland 2 49 St. Elizabeth 3 85 Manchester 5 228 Clarendon 10 280 COVID-19 TESTING Samples Tested 975 71,052 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 26 Results Positive 197 4,571 Results Negative 774 66,429 Results Pending 4 52 DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 4* 55 3 new; one formerly under investigation Coincidental Deaths 0 4 Deaths under investigation 2 8 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 39 1,264 Active Cases 3,169 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 13 Number in Home Quarantine 22,972 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 113 Patients Moderately Ill 23 Patients Critically Ill 9 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Imported 0 467 Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 256 Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 712 Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236 Under Investigation 197 2,900

*Details of the four deaths

• An 80 year old male of a Kingston & St. Andrew address

• An 83 year old female of a St. Mary address

• An 81 year old female of a Kingston & St. Andrew address

• A 67 year old female of a Clarendon address