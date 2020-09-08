Curfew hours now 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily until September 23

In light of community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government has adjusted the curfew hours as of September 8, from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. each day until September 23.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, gave this update during a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on Monday (September 7).

“Persons 70 years and older will be required to stay home but will be allowed to leave home once each day for the necessities of life… for the purpose of obtaining food, medical supplies, conducting financial transactions, overseeing their place of business, attending a place of worship or physical exercise,” the Prime Minister also noted.

Mr. Holness pointed out that given the rise in COVID-19 cases, “we have to tighten our measures, initially, for a two-week period.

“The islandwide curfew time will be brought forward from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting tomorrow (September 8), ending the following morning at 5:00 a.m. each day until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are tightening up the measures… for two weeks and then we will reassess,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the gathering limit is also being reduced from 20 persons to 15.

“Persons in public spaces will not be allowed to gather in groups exceeding 15 persons as of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, ending Tuesday, September 22, 2020,” Mr. Holness noted.

The Prime Minister said the provision of public transportation by motor cars will be limited to one person less than the maximum number of persons allowed to be carried under the relevant licence.

The prohibition on funerals and parties remains and burials should include only 15 persons, including 10 mourners, the officiating clergy and persons preparing the graveside.

“Normal church services operating in compliance with the established protocols may continue. Congregants are reminded that gatherings in excess of 15 persons are not allowed outside of the place of worship,” he said.