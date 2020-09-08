80 new recorded cases of COVID-19

Jamaica has, in the last 24 hours, recorded 80 new cases of persons infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of the 80 newly confirmed cases, there are: 47 females and 32 males, with one sex classification currently being investigated. Their ages range from six months to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (32); St. Catherine (25); St. Thomas (11); Portland (6); St. Mary (3); Manchester (2), and Westmoreland (1).

This brings the total number of cases to 3,183 now in Jamaica, with 973 persons recovered and 2,097 active cases.

An 83-year-old female from Manchester also died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 34 from the virus in Jamaica.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave this update during a virtual press conference on Monday (September 7).

He said the island’s testing numbers are now up to 63,890, with 638 new samples tested in the last 24 hours. In addition to the now 3,183 positives, there are 60,604 negatives and 103 pending.

The Minister also stated that there are 459 imported cases, 675 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases, 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, 243 that are local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked), and 1,570 cases under investigation.

Some 1,746 (55 per cent) of all cases are females and 1,433 (45 per cent) are males. The sex classification of four cases is being investigated. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 13 days to 97 years.

Based on modelling from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 1.5 million Jamaicans are expected to contract COVID 19. A minority of these positives will need hospitalisation and the vast majority will have to home quarantine.