Culture Minister Expresses Sadness at the Passing of Volier Johnson

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed profound sadness at the passing of actor and comedian Volier Johnson.

“Volier was among those at the very top of theater in this country. A master of his craft.

“And he was just made for comedy, one of those who evoked laughter merely by his countenance even before he uttered a word.

“Volier’s contribution to Jamaican culture will be cherished long after his departure.

“On top of everything else, he was just a nice person, a great family man and friend to many.

“He will be sorely missed and the void he leaves in the world of theatre will be difficult to fill.

“My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, associates and members of the theatre community.

Rest in peace Volier.