COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, July 11, 2021

Coronavirus
July 12, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 37 50,757
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 23 28,413
Males 14 22,341
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 98 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 2,740
Hanover 7 1,396
Kingston & St. Andrew 4 13,995
Manchester 2 3,030
Portland 0 1,598
St. Ann 0 3,390
St. Catherine 3 9,986
St. Elizabeth 4 2,071
St. James 5 4,877
St. Mary 0 1,662
St. Thomas 0 1,992
Trelawny 0 1,718
Westmoreland 11 2,302
  

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 30 7 0 37
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 46,110 2,127 2,520 50,757
NEGATIVE today 

 

 450 All negatives are included in PCR tests 0 450
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 274,294 133,001 407,295
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 480 7 0 487
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 320,404 2,127 135,521 458,052
Positivity Rate[1] 

 

 7.6%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 1 1,131 A 70-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew 

 
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 156
Deaths under investigation 0  113
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 1,029 40,029
Active Cases  9,237
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 3
Number in Home Quarantine 50,230
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 

 

 92
Patients Moderately Ill 

 

 27
Patients Critically Ill 

 

 10
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 0
Home 9,141
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,661
Imported 0 965
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,552
Under Investigation 37 44,343
Workplace Cluster 0 236
