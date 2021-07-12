COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, July 11, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|37
|50,757
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|23
|28,413
|Males
|14
|22,341
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,740
|Hanover
|7
|1,396
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|4
|13,995
|Manchester
|2
|3,030
|Portland
|0
|1,598
|St. Ann
|0
|3,390
|St. Catherine
|3
|9,986
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|2,071
|St. James
|5
|4,877
|St. Mary
|0
|1,662
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,992
|Trelawny
|0
|1,718
|Westmoreland
|11
|2,302
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|30
|7
|0
|37
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|46,110
|2,127
|2,520
|50,757
|NEGATIVE today
|450
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|0
|450
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|274,294
|133,001
|407,295
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|480
|7
|0
|487
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|320,404
|2,127
|135,521
|458,052
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|1,131
|A 70-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|156
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|113
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|1,029
|40,029
|Active Cases
|9,237
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|50,230
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|92
|Patients Moderately Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|9,141
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,661
|Imported
|0
|965
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,552
|Under Investigation
|37
|44,343
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
JIS News
Photo: Stock Image