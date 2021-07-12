COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, July 11, 2021

Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left) along with Head of Delegation of the European Union to Jamaica, Ambassador Marianne Van Steen (2rd left, foreground) and Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament for St. James East Central, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (3rd left, Foreground), cut the ribbon to officially open the rehabilitated Adelphi Police Station in St. James on Friday (July 9). Sharing in the moment (from left, background) are: Permanent Secretary in the National Security Ministry, Courtney Williams; Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney; Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson; and Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and Chairman of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Dr. Wayne Henry.

