CSJP Case Management Approach Transferred To National Security Ministry

The successful case management approach, piloted locally through the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III, is being shifted to the Ministry of National Security’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Unit.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Thursday (July 2), Acting Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Shauna Trowers, said that 18 case officers that worked under CSJP III will be transitioned into the Ministry.

“The greatest lesson coming out of CSJP III was case management and we at the Ministry concur with that approach, as the case manager meets persons where they are at. It takes into account the different issues that are specific to a certain person and community. Therefore, it is not a one-size fits all, because that cannot be the solution, so we adopted the case management approach from the CSJP,” she explained.

Programme Manager for CSJP III, Orville Simmonds, outlined that the case management approach included identifying young people who were at medium to high risk of violence, and providing specific interventions to foster behaviour change.

He told JIS News that the assessment done at the end of the programme indicated that the young people were impacted positively.

“We saw a 40 per cent reduction in the risk levels of our participants when we reassessed those youngsters. They moved from the risk level they started the programme on, from high to medium risk or from medium to low risk. The majority of the movement took place from the high to the medium area,” he said.

Mr. Simmonds noted that the behaviour change seen among the participants was inspiring.

“We saw the improvement of lives through two main channels – improving employability through skills training or scholarships and improving their social and cognitive skills through our services such as counselling and substance abuse assistance,” he noted.

The CSJP was a 19-year multifaceted crime and violence prevention initiative, implemented in three phrases by the Government of Jamaica and was focused on building community safety and security.

The programme, which provided crime and violence prevention services to 50 vulnerable and volatile communities spanning eight parishes, officially ended in March this year.