CSEC And CAPE Students Now Have Free Access To OneX Platform

Secondary-level students preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), now have free access to OneX Platform until June 30, 2021.

This was made possible by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, to support students in grades 11, 12 and 13 as they prepare to sit CSEC and CAPE examinations.

In a bulletin, the Ministry disclosed that the OneX platform one account that can facilitate up to three students’ profiles to access their own content, more than 40,000 exam-style questions and solutions, and video courses with full and partial coverage of the syllabuses that are immediately available to students with accompanying quizzes to help check understanding.

Presently, students can only access eight subject areas for CSEC; however, by May 2021 full syllabus coverage will be available for all subjects.

Skills gap diagnostic tests assigned to each subject designed to identify gaps in a student’s knowledge will also be available.

Skills gap tests will be available for students doing CSEC subjects in April/May 2021; e-book past paper solutions for select CSEC and CAPE Subjects for exams from 2007 to 2015; video past-paper solutions will be available for all CAPE students by May 2021; progress tracking that allows students to resume learning content from the last place they ended; and gamification for students to gain points, badges and certificates for encouragement and friendly competition with their peers and personal gratification via the leader board.

Subject areas accessible to CSEC students are Mathematics, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Food and Nutrition, English Literature, English Language, Spanish, Office Administration, Geography, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Human & Social Biology, History, Information Technology, Social Studies, and Integrated Science. Meanwhile, for CAPE students, the subject areas are Pure Mathematics, Units 1 & 2; Physics, Units 1 & 2; Communication Studies; Sociology, Units 1 & 2; Chemistry, Units 1 & 2; Biology, Units 1&2; Management of Business, Units 1& 2, and Caribbean Studies.

For additional information or queries, persons can call: 876-613-9198 or send a WhatsApp to 876-809- 4197 or an email to onexsupport@1on1lms.com.