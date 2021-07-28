COVID-19 update of Tuesday, July 27, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|181
|52,322
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|107
|29,291
|Males
|74
|23,028
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 95 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|7
|2,782
|Hanover
|2
|1,489
|KSA
|52
|14,383
|Manchester
|17
|3,169
|Portland
|0
|1,603
|St. Ann
|9
|3,527
|St. Catherine
|41
|10,173
|St. Elizabeth
|10
|2,191
|St. James
|15
|5,072
|St. Mary
|3
|1,690
|St. Thomas
|7
|2,015
|Trelawny
|2
|1,738
|
Westmoreland
|16
|2,490
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|135
|30
|16
|181
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|47,395
|2,291
|2,636
|52,322
|NEGATIVE Today
|690
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,889
|2,579
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|285,484
|152,054
|437,538
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|825
|30
|1,905
|2,760
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|332,879
|2,291
|154,690
|489,860
|Positivity Rate
|19.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|1,182
|– 67-year-old male from KSA.
– 55-year-old female from St. Catherine.
– 65-year-old male from KSA.
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|163
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|104
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|19
|46,911
|
Active Cases
|181
|3,871
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|14
|Number in Home Quarantine
|46,947
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|141
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|33
|
Patients Critically Ill
|23
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,735
|Imported
|1
|1,007
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,663
|Under Investigation
|180
|45,681
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236