COVID-19 update of Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Coronavirus
July 28, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 181 52,322  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 107 29,291  
Males 74 23,028  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 3 months to 95 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 7 2,782  
Hanover 2 1,489  
KSA 52 14,383  
Manchester 17 3,169  
Portland 0 1,603  
St. Ann 9 3,527  
St. Catherine 41 10,173  
St. Elizabeth 10 2,191  
St. James 15 5,072  
St. Mary 3 1,690  
St. Thomas 7 2,015  
Trelawny 2 1,738  
 

Westmoreland

 16 2,490  
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 135 30 16 181
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 47,395 2,291 2,636 52,322
NEGATIVE Today

 

 690 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,889 2,579
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 285,484 152,054 437,538
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 825 30 1,905 2,760
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 332,879 2,291 154,690 489,860
Positivity Rate

 

 19.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 3 1,182 – 67-year-old male from KSA.

 

– 55-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 

– 65-year-old male from KSA.
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 163  
Deaths under investigation 1  104  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 19 46,911  
 

Active Cases

 181   3,871  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 14    
Number in Home Quarantine 46,947    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised 141    
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 33    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 23    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,735  
Imported 1 1,007  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,663  
Under Investigation 180 45,681  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 

 

Skip to content