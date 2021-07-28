1.4 Million Doses Of Vaccines Expected Up To September 30

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton , says that approximately 1.4 million doses of vaccines – both double and single doses, are expected in the island over the next few months up to the end of September.

“The target is to deliver doses to 900,000 Jamaicans between now and the end of September. It’s an ambitious target, but I believe with the support of the population and all of society, we can achieve that target,” he said.

Dr. Tufton, who was addressing a virtual press conference hosted by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Monday (July 26), noted that as soon as new batches of vaccines arrive, the programme will be opened up to all Jamaicans who qualify, aged 18 years and over.

He noted that once “we get to the 900,000, plus those who have already benefited, then we will be somewhere in the region of 50 per cent of target, given that we are looking at 1.95 million or so”.

As of Sunday (July 25) a total of 302,856 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered.

A total of 564 doses of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine have also been administered under special arrangements for the country’s athletes who are competing in the Olympics and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) competition.