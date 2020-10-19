COVID-19 update of Sunday, October 18, 2020

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), makes a point to tour guide at Tuff Gong Studios, Ricky Chaplin, following a tour of the facility at 220 Marcus Garvey Drive on Wednesday (October 14). Listening is Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters.The tour was to get a first-hand look at the modernised vinyl record pressing system at the studio and the upgrading work being undertaken by Canadian company, Vinyl Technologies.

