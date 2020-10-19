JIS News
COVID-19 update of Sunday, October 18, 2020

Coronavirus
October 19, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

NEW CASES

24 HRS

OVERALL

Confirmed Cases

47

8,321

SEX CLASSIFICATION

Males

20

3,720

Females

27

4,583

Under Investigation

0

18

AGE RANGE

 8 years to 92 years

1 day to 104 years

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

Clarendon

0

438

Hanover

0

108

KSA

7

3,019

Manchester

0

352

Portland

0

293

St. Ann

0

348

St. Catherine

17

1,862

St. Elizabeth

1

254

St. James

21

751

St. Mary

0

201

St. Thomas

0

387

Trelawny

1

121

Westmoreland

0

187

COVID-19 TESTING

New Samples Tested

555

88,893

Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

2

Results Positive

47

8,321

Results Negative

508

80,507

Results Pending

0

65

DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS

Deaths

2

173

The deceased are a 65-year-old female and a 57-year-old male, both of addresses in St. James

Coincidental Deaths

2

14

The 2 newly classified coincidental deaths were previously under investigation

Deaths under investigation

2

24

RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES

Recovered

92

3,951

Active Cases

47

4,084

QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT

Number in Facility Quarantine

2

Number in Home Quarantine

24,208

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

Number Hospitalised

171

Patients Moderately Ill

46

Patients Critically Ill

12

TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES

Imported

0

490

Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)

0

593

Contacts of Confirmed Cases

0

918

Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster

0

236

Under Investigation

47

6,084
