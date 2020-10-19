COVID-19 update of Sunday, October 18, 2020

|
NEW CASES
|
24 HRS
|
OVERALL
|
Confirmed Cases
|
47
|
8,321
|
SEX CLASSIFICATION
|
Males
|
20
|
3,720
|
Females
|
27
|
4,583
|
Under Investigation
|
0
|
18
|
AGE RANGE
|
8 years to 92 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|
Clarendon
|
0
|
438
|
Hanover
|
0
|
108
|
KSA
|
7
|
3,019
|
Manchester
|
0
|
352
|
Portland
|
0
|
293
|
St. Ann
|
0
|
348
|
St. Catherine
|
17
|
1,862
|
St. Elizabeth
|
1
|
254
|
St. James
|
21
|
751
|
St. Mary
|
0
|
201
|
St. Thomas
|
0
|
387
|
Trelawny
|
1
|
121
|
Westmoreland
|
0
|
187
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|
New Samples Tested
|
555
|
88,893
|
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|
2
|
Results Positive
|
47
|
8,321
|
Results Negative
|
508
|
80,507
|
Results Pending
|
0
|
65
|
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|
Deaths
|
2
|
173
|
The deceased are a 65-year-old female and a 57-year-old male, both of addresses in St. James
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
2
|
14
|
The 2 newly classified coincidental deaths were previously under investigation
|
Deaths under investigation
|
2
|
24
|
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|
92
|
3,951
|
Active Cases
|
47
|
4,084
|
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
|
2
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|
24,208
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|
Number Hospitalised
|
171
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
46
|
Patients Critically Ill
|
12
|
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|
Imported
|
0
|
490
|
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|
0
|
593
|
Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|
0
|
918
|
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|
0
|
236
|
Under Investigation
|
47
|
6,084
JIS News