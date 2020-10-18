live stream The National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Church Service at William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church @ 9:30 a.m.
COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 17, 2020

Coronavirus
October 18, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 79 8,274
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 17 3,700
Females 62 4,556
Under Investigation 0 18
AGE RANGE  3 to 72 years 1 days to 104 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 438
Hanover 0 108
KSA 57 3,011
Manchester 0 352
Portland 0 293
St. Ann 1 348
St. Catherine 7 1,846
St. Elizabeth 3 253
St. James 8 730
St. Mary 0 201
St. Thomas 3 387
Trelawny 0 120
Westmoreland 0 187
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested 362 88,338
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 3
Results Positive 79 8,274
Results Negative 283 79,999
Results Pending 0 65
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 3 171 Details at the end of the table
Coincidental Deaths 1 12
Deaths under investigation 1 24
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered 206 3,859
Active Cases 79 4,133
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 2
Number in Home Quarantine 23,692
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 176
Patients Moderately Ill 17
Patients Critically Ill 15
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 490
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 593
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 918
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 79 6,037

 

There were three (3) newly categorised COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The deceased are:

  1. A 76-year-old male of a St. James address.
  2. A 70-year-old female of a Manchester address.
  3. An 81-year-old male of a St. Ann address.
