COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 17, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|79
|8,274
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|17
|3,700
|Females
|62
|4,556
|Under Investigation
|0
|18
|AGE RANGE
|3 to 72 years
|1 days to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|438
|Hanover
|0
|108
|KSA
|57
|3,011
|Manchester
|0
|352
|Portland
|0
|293
|St. Ann
|1
|348
|St. Catherine
|7
|1,846
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|253
|St. James
|8
|730
|St. Mary
|0
|201
|St. Thomas
|3
|387
|Trelawny
|0
|120
|Westmoreland
|0
|187
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|362
|88,338
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|79
|8,274
|Results Negative
|283
|79,999
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|171
|Details at the end of the table
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|12
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|24
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|206
|3,859
|Active Cases
|79
|4,133
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|23,692
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|176
|Patients Moderately Ill
|17
|Patients Critically Ill
|15
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|490
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|593
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|918
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|79
|6,037
There were three (3) newly categorised COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The deceased are:
- A 76-year-old male of a St. James address.
- A 70-year-old female of a Manchester address.
- An 81-year-old male of a St. Ann address.