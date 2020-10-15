JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Coronavirus
October 15, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 78

 

 8,067

 

  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 33

 

 3,625

 

  
Females 45

 

 4,417

 

  
Under Investigation 0

 

 25

 

  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 92 years  

1 day to 104 years

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 432  
Hanover 1 102  
KSA

 

 

 

 

  

56

 

 

 

 

 2,939

 

 

 

 One case previously assigned to Manchester is now confirmed to be of a KSA address
Manchester 0 350 One case previously assigned to Manchester is now confirmed to be of a KSA address
Portland 1 293  
St. Ann 5 340  
St. Catherine 2 1,795  
St. Elizabeth 1 246  
St. James 4 704 One case previously assigned to St. James is now confirmed to be of a Westmoreland address
St. Mary 0 198  
St. Thomas 2 382  
Trelawny 2 113  
Westmoreland 2 173 One case previously assigned to St. James is now confirmed to be of a Westmoreland address
COVID-19 TESTING        
Samples Tested

 

 454

 

 86,779

 

  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 8

 

 

    
Results Positive

 

 78

 

 8,067

 

  
Results Negative

 

 376

 

 78,647

 

  
Results Pending

 

 0 65  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)      
Deaths

 

 9

 

 160

 

 Details at the bottom of the table
Coincidental Deaths 0

 

 10

 

  
Deaths under investigation 3

 

 22

 

  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 50

 

 3,481

 

  
Active Cases 78

 

 4,320

 

  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 2

 

 

    
Number in Home Quarantine 23,197

 

    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 194

 

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 47

 

 

    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 18

 

 

    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0

 

 488

 

  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0

 

 507

 

  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0

 

 874

 

  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0

 

 

 236

 

 

  
Under Investigation 78

 

 5,962

 

  

 

There are nine newly classified COVID-19-related deaths. The deceased are:

  1. A 66-year-old male of a KSA address.
  2. A 44-year-old female, also of a KSA address.
  3. An 87-year-old female of a St Thomas address.
  4. A 63-year-old female of a St. Catherine address.
  5. A 70-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth address.
  6. An 82-year-old female, also of a St. Elizabeth address.
  7. A 92-year-old male of a Manchester address.
  8. A 75-year-old male of a St. Ann address.
  9. A 64-year-old female, also of a St. Ann address.
