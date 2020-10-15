COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|78
|8,067
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|33
|3,625
|Females
|45
|4,417
|Under Investigation
|0
|25
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 92 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|432
|Hanover
|1
|102
|KSA
|
56
|2,939
|One case previously assigned to Manchester is now confirmed to be of a KSA address
|Manchester
|0
|350
|One case previously assigned to Manchester is now confirmed to be of a KSA address
|Portland
|1
|293
|St. Ann
|5
|340
|St. Catherine
|2
|1,795
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|246
|St. James
|4
|704
|One case previously assigned to St. James is now confirmed to be of a Westmoreland address
|St. Mary
|0
|198
|St. Thomas
|2
|382
|Trelawny
|2
|113
|Westmoreland
|2
|173
|One case previously assigned to St. James is now confirmed to be of a Westmoreland address
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|454
|86,779
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|8
|Results Positive
|78
|8,067
|Results Negative
|376
|78,647
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|9
|160
|Details at the bottom of the table
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|10
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|22
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|50
|3,481
|Active Cases
|78
|4,320
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|23,197
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|194
|Patients Moderately Ill
|47
|Patients Critically Ill
|18
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|488
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|507
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|874
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|78
|5,962
There are nine newly classified COVID-19-related deaths. The deceased are:
- A 66-year-old male of a KSA address.
- A 44-year-old female, also of a KSA address.
- An 87-year-old female of a St Thomas address.
- A 63-year-old female of a St. Catherine address.
- A 70-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth address.
- An 82-year-old female, also of a St. Elizabeth address.
- A 92-year-old male of a Manchester address.
- A 75-year-old male of a St. Ann address.
- A 64-year-old female, also of a St. Ann address.