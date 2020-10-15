PHOTO: Canadian High Commissioner Calls on Labour Minister

JIS News
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda, addresses a ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Jamaica Household Workers’ Union (JHWU) to promote the services of the Ministry’s Labour Market Information System (LMIS) among the Union members. The signing took place at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (October 14). Also pictured is Executive Member of the JHWU, Maureen Smith.
