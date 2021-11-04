COVID-19 Update for Wednesday November 3, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|133
|89,349
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|71
|50,812
|Males
|62
|38,534
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|8 days to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|13
|4,828
|Hanover
|3
|2,891
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|32
|22,087
|Manchester
|17
|5,907
|Portland
|2
|2,488
|St. Ann
|2
|6,579
|St. Catherine
|29
|16,650
|St. Elizabeth
|12
|4,108
|St. James
|8
|8,715
|St. Mary
|2
|2,891
|St. Thomas
|10
|3,834
|Trelawny
|0
|3,306
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,065
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|121
|11
|1
|133
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|78,804
|6,664
|3,881
|89,349
|NEGATIVE today
|590
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|79
|669
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|365,257
|190,288
|555,545
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|711
|11
|80
|802
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|444,061
|6,664
|194,169
|644,894
|Positivity Rate[1]
|18.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|8*
|2,257
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|187
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|137
|58,576
|Active Cases
|27,894
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,652
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|255
|Patients Moderately Ill
|41
|Patients Moderately Ill
|25
|Patients Critically Ill
|15
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|27,622
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|0
|1,322
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,202
|Under Investigation
|0
|80,460
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 13-October 27, 2021)
- A 62-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 40-year-old Female from St. James
- A 62-year-old Female from St. James
- A 34-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 63-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- An 87-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 92-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- An 89-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing