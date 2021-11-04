COVID-19 Update for Wednesday November 3, 2021

General Secretary/Administrator at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Sarah Newlan Martin (right), is a picture of elation and gratitude following the Rotary Club of Kingston’s donation of $370,000, which will provide well-needed funding support for the YMCA. President of the Club, Ryan Strachan (also pictured) handed over a representational cheque during a brief ceremony at the YMCA’s Hope Road location in St. Andrew on Wednesday (Nov. 3). The donation is in keeping with the Club’s community development initiative. The YMCA falls under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

