COVID-19 Update for Wednesday November 3, 2021

Coronavirus
November 4, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 133 89,349
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 71 50,812
Males 62 38,534
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 8 days to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 13 4,828
Hanover 3 2,891
Kingston & St. Andrew 32 22,087
Manchester 17 5,907
Portland 2 2,488
St. Ann 2 6,579
St. Catherine 29 16,650
St. Elizabeth 12 4,108
St. James 8 8,715
St. Mary 2 2,891
St. Thomas 10 3,834
Trelawny 0 3,306
Westmoreland 3 5,065
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 121 11 1 133
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 78,804 6,664 3,881 89,349
NEGATIVE today

 

 590 All negatives are included in PCR tests 79 669
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 365,257 190,288 555,545
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 711 11 80 802
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 444,061 6,664 194,169 644,894
Positivity Rate[1] 18.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 8* 2,257
Coincidental Deaths 0 187
Deaths under investigation 1 343
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 137 58,576
Active Cases 27,894  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,652  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 255  
Patients Moderately Ill 41  
Patients Moderately Ill 25  
Patients Critically Ill 15  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 1  
Home 27,622  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202
Under Investigation 0 80,460
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 13-October 27, 2021)

  • A 62-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 40-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 62-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 34-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 63-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • An 87-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 92-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 89-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

